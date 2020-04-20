Mercy NWA to move coronavirus test collection site

Mercy Northwest Arkansas plans to move its Coronavirus Test Collection Site to Mercy Convenient Care – Highway 102 in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Mercy Northwest Arkansas plans to move its Coronavirus Test Collection Site to Mercy Convenient Care – Highway 102 in Bentonville, where patients with moderate to severe respiratory illnesses are already being treated.

Since opening on March 20, the Mercy Coronavirus Test Collection Site in Rogers has screened 3,500 people by telephone and performed testing on more than 900 patients.

Combining the test collection site with the respiratory care clinic will further enable Mercy to conserve personal protective equipment (PPE) necessary for clinical co-workers treating patients with suspected COVID-19 symptoms.

While Mercy has sufficient PPE to protect co-workers, it is continually working to conserve supplies for a possible surge of patients. Combining the sites will also be more efficient for patients who may need to see a health care provider and have a coronavirus test.

Patients seeking a coronavirus test must call 479-717-7585 to be screened. If they meet the criteria, patients are scheduled for an appointment at the site, which will now operate at 3101 S.E. 14th St. in Bentonville. Appointments are available seven days a week.

Mercy continues with other specialized care in response to COVID-19:

Respiratory Care Clinic

Mercy set up this dedicated clinic to keep those with moderate to severe respiratory illnesses needing care separate from other patients. The clinic was designed with the goal of protecting our community and allowing us to continue to serve all patients seeking care.

Patients must have a referral from a Mercy primary care physician (virtual visit) to Mercy Convenient Care – Highway 102. Patients first will be seen in a drive-through clinic to assess their symptoms and get treatment. Those with the most severe symptoms will be seen inside the clinic building, with possible transfer to Mercy Hospital ER for patients with the most critical symptoms.

Virtual Visits

Virtual visits are being used to reduce exposure risk for patients and possible transmission for the healthy and ill alike. Patients with an established Mercy physician should call the regular clinic number or Mercy Call Center at 888-338-3885 in Northwest Arkansas.

Acute Injury Clinic

To separate patients with physical injuries, Mercy opened an acute injury clinic staffed by physicians specializing in orthopedics.

In Northwest Arkansas, Mercy Clinic Orthopedics – Rogers, 1000 S. 52nd St., takes acute injury patients by referral from primary care physicians.

Emergency Department Triage

Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas in Rogers opened temporary triage space near the main ER entrance to provide help for those who have symptoms of severe respiratory illness. Adding this extra level of triage also protects patients who are visiting the ER for unrelated issues.

Restricted Visitors