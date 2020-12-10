Mercy NWA revises visitation policies

One visitor per patient, per day during a limited time will be allowed for patients hospitalized at Mercy Hospitals in NWA.

ROGERS, Ark. — Effective Monday (Oct. 12) Mercy has revised its visitation policies and campus guidelines for it's Northwest Arkansas facilities.

"We understand the difficulties caused by limiting access for patients' family and loved ones," Mercy officials wrote in a press release. "However, please be assured safety is of the utmost importance for our patients, co-workers and every person we serve. We ask for your understanding and courtesy as we provide a safe environment for all persons in our care."

One visitor per patient, per day during a limited time will be allowed for patients hospitalized at Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas in Rogers, Mercy Hospital Berryville and free-standing emergency departments in Springdale and Bella Vista.

One visitor per patient will be allowed for Mercy patients being treated in the outpatient clinics.

Mercy says visitor guidelines are subject to change based on COVID-19 infections in each community.

Hospital Visitation Guidelines:

Visitation 3-7 p.m. daily, limited to one visitor per day.

Visitation in the intensive care unit is limited to one hour; patients may have only one visitor per day.

Emergency room patients may be accompanied by one visitor. Visitors will be asked to wait in their vehicle until the ER patient has been taken to a room. The ER waiting room remains closed to visitors. If an ER patient is admitted to the hospital, the visitor will be asked to leave and follow the hospital visitor guidelines during the patient’s hospital stay.

All inpatient visitors must be age 18 and up.

Patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as those with pending test results, may not have visitors; some exceptions may apply.

All other restrictions remain in place, including entrances at Rogers limited to the Emergency Department, Physicians Plaza and main hospital entrance. Mercy Hospital Berryville is only accessible through the Emergency Department entrance.

Women’s and Children’s allows two visitors for duration of stay that can come and go as needed.

Hospital Campus Guidelines:

All individuals entering Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas in Rogers, Mercy Hospital Berryville and clinic campuses will be screened for symptoms upon arrival. Individuals who fail the screening will not be allowed to enter. Co-workers and visitors are required to wear a face covering, including in the patient room. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own face covering with them, in addition to practicing proper hand hygiene.

After being screened, visitors will receive a sticker, which is a specific color pertaining to the day of week, that must be worn throughout the visit.

A visitor may stay with a surgical patient 30 minutes before surgery and one hour after surgery in the patient room; pediatric surgical patients may have two adult visitors.

Visitors are to remain in the patient room during the entire visit. Visitors are not allowed in waiting rooms, cafeteria, common areas or gift shop.

Mercy will continue to maintain rigorous cleaning protocols at all locations.

*Failure to follow these guidelines will result in the visitor being asked to leave campus.

Clinic Visitation Guidelines: