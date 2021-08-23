Mercy NWA plans to reopen COVID-19 testing site in Bentonville

The drive-thru site is being reopened as a result of the rising number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in NWA.

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — Mercy plans to reopen a COVID-19 testing site in Bentonville as the number of cases and hospitalizations in Northwest Arkansas (NWA) continues to rise.

The drive-thru site will offer a test to anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or who has been exposed to someone who has tested positive. Appointments can be made, and walk-ins are also accepted.

The site at 3101 S.E. 14th St. in Bentonville is exclusively for patients who have symptoms of COVID-19.

NWA hospitalizations hit an all-time high on Aug. 11, with 173 COVID-19 patients receiving care. All hospital’s resources are being stretched by the exponential rise in cases that began in late June.

The NWA Council provided funding and coordinated volunteers to reopen the testing site.

Anyone seeking an appointment should go to mercy.net/COVIDtestNWA to directly schedule. Hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

“Due to a sharp increase in cases in Northwest Arkansas and across the state, hospitals are being forced to refocus their efforts to accommodate the massive influx of critically ill COVID-19 patients,” said Ryan Cork, executive director of the Northwest Arkansas Council Health Care Transformation Division. “As the delta variant surges, it is imperative for residents to continue safe practices to protect family members, friends and neighbors – including getting vaccinated, wearing masks in public, practicing proper hygiene and social distancing. Hospital staff are exhausted and running low on resources, and we are pleading with the community to act responsibly to help end this pandemic.”

Eric Pianalto, president of Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas, says testing continues to be important to help people confirm a COVID-19 diagnosis so that they can self-isolate to prevent spreading the virus to others and to seek treatment if needed.

“We are responding because we have learned testing has again become a huge community need,” Pianalto said.

He also urged those who haven’t been vaccinated to do it for their loved ones, if not for themselves, as more than 90% of critically ill patients are unvaccinated.

"Having visited our COVID-19 unit recently and having seen the desperation of families and the needless suffering of those in our care, I implore you to consider that coronavirus is a real and serious threat to your family and community,” Pianalto said.

Patients should be aware that this location does not provide pre-procedure or pre-surgical COVID-19 testing. Providers will schedule that testing at a separate location.

Caregivers note the symptoms of the delta variant can vary from those of the original coronavirus. Less common symptoms may include:

Aches and pains.

Sore throat.

Diarrhea.

Red or bloodshot eyes.

Headache.

Loss of taste or smell.

A rash on skin or discoloration of fingers or toes.

Serious symptoms include difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, chest pain or pressure and loss of speech or movement.

Mercy continues to provide COVID-19 vaccinations at Mercy Clinic Springdale, located at 4600 Mercy Lane. Direct scheduling is available here.