Mercy Hospital Fort Smith announces new visitation guidelines

Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith has announced new visitation guidelines one day after 3 new coronavirus cases are confirmed in the Natural State.
FORT SMITH, Ark. - Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith has announced new visitation guidelines amid coronavirus concerns.

According to a post made on the hospital's Facebook page, restricted visitor access will begin 6 a.m. Saturday (March 14). The hospital will limit access to one visitor per Mercy patient. Two visitors will be allowed at a time in the pediatric unit. Visitors will be allowed in Mercy from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will only be able to enter through the medical building entrance or main entrance. 

The following criteria must be met for each visitor:

  • Visitors must be 15 years or older.
  • Visitors must be fever-free, with a temperature below 100.4 degrees.
  • Visitors must be cough-free.

The hospital does note that exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis, and includes visitors for those in hospice or near the end of their life.

They say hospital services will not be impacted.