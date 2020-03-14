Mercy Hospital Fort Smith announces new visitation guidelines

FORT SMITH, Ark. - Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith has announced new visitation guidelines amid coronavirus concerns.
According to a post made on the hospital's Facebook page, restricted visitor access will begin 6 a.m. Saturday (March 14). The hospital will limit access to one visitor per Mercy patient. Two visitors will be allowed at a time in the pediatric unit. Visitors will be allowed in Mercy from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will only be able to enter through the medical building entrance or main entrance.
The following criteria must be met for each visitor:
- Visitors must be 15 years or older.
- Visitors must be fever-free, with a temperature below 100.4 degrees.
- Visitors must be cough-free.
The hospital does note that exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis, and includes visitors for those in hospice or near the end of their life.
They say hospital services will not be impacted.