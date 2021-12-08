Mercy Fort Smith expands COVID-19 testing

Residents are encouraged to call (479)-573-3939 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday to schedule an appointment to be tested.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The COVID-19 surge continues in Arkansas and hospitals in our area are overwhelmed with patients.

To try to get ahead of the surge, Mercy Clinic Fort Smith has expanded its hours for COVID-19 testing for area residents.

Residents are encouraged to call (479)-573-3939 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday to schedule an appointment to be tested. Tests are provided at Mercy Convenient Care located at 3505 79th Steet in Fort Smith.

You do not have to be an established patient of Mercy to be tested for COVID-19.

According to Mercy, common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, dry cough or tiredness. Less common symptoms may include:

Aches and pains

Sore throat

Diarrhea

Conjunctivitis

Headache

Loss of taste or smell

A rash on skin, or discoloration of fingers or toes

Serious symptoms include difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, chest pain or pressure and loss of speech or movement.

Mercy Fort Smith continues to provide COVID-19 vaccinations at the former Convenient Care location next to Mercy Tower West, 6801 Rogers Avenue.