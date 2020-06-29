x
Two COVID-19 deaths reported at Mercy Fort Smith over the weekend

Two people passed away from the coronavirus at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith over the weekend.
FORT SMITH, Arkansas — Sebastian County Coroner Kenny Hobbs has confirmed two people died at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith from the coronavirus (COVID-19) over the weekend. 

The first victim was an 87-year-old woman from Fort Smith. Hobbs says the woman passed away on Friday (June 26), and that she was suffering from respiratory issues. 

The second person to die from COVID-19 in Fort Smith over the weekend was a 52-year-old man from Van Buren. He passed away on Sunday, according to Hobbs, and had been at the hospital for 30 days and placed on a respirator. 

The man worked at a Tyson plant. He is the second local Tyson employee to pass away from COVID-19 in the past week. 

As of Monday (June 29) morning, there have been 148 positive COVID-19 cases in Crawford County, and 435 in Sebastian County. 

