Meat production threatened with disruption, shortages expected

ARKANSAS, USA — The U.S. meat industry has seen production capacity decline as a result of COVID-19. Derrell Peel, livestock marketing analyst with Oklahoma State University, said reduced capacity could cause backups in live animal supplies if slaughter and processing are delayed.

The severity of impacts will depend on specific situations and locations but could include costly delays in holding animals until slaughter, backlogs in production facilities, or even disposal of animals, Peel said.

Smithfield Foods said this week it would idle production in is Sioux Falls, S.D., pork processing plant as cases of COVID-19 rose among its workforce to more than 200 in recent days. The plant closure accounts for about 4%-5% of the nation’s pork production. This is on top of the Tyson Foods pork processing plant shuttered recently in Columbus Junction, Iowa, which has a slaughter capacity of 10,100 hogs a day, or 2% of the U.S. capacity.