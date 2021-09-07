A spokesperson for the South Carolina Gov. said residents have the tools and knowledge to protect themselves.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As COVID cases begin their rise around the nation, Gov. Henry McMaster's office has told one South Carolina CBS station that he has no intention of shuttering the state.

News13 (WBTW) in Myrtle Beach asked McMaster's spokesperson Brian Symmes about whether the Palmetto State would consider masking up again.

He responded by telling the station that the governor wouldn't allow such restrictions "in any way."

Symmes is quoted as saying that residents of South Carolina have learned about the virus, know how to protect themselves, and have the vaccine available. That said, he also suggested residents be aware of the increase and be mindful of symptoms.

However, state health officials are concerned about what they're seeing in South Carolina and elsewhere.

"This is alarming," said Dr. Brannon Traxler, the Director of Public Health for SCDHEC, the state's health agency.

Meanwhile, both cases and hospitalizations are on the rise. Data released on Friday suggested that there had been 314 new confirmed cases, 245 new probable cases, and five new deaths across the state.