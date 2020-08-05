Martial arts & dance studios wait in limbo to reopen

Governor Asa Hutchinson plans to make an announcement about team sports and recreational activities later this month.

ARKANSAS, USA — Some small businesses like martial art studios and dance academies are stuck in limbo waiting to hear when they can reopen.

Josh Clemmer owns Wolf Pack Martial Arts and recently opened a second location in Greenwood and not long after, the coronavirus pandemic hit.

“We were still getting new students every single week and that just all came to a halt whenever we had to close our doors," Clemmer said.

Clemmer moved instruction to online classes but it still impacted monthly tuition fees.

“We only have a 40% participation rate through zoom and you know of course we have a lot of people that are affected because of their jobs that have to be put on hold for their account," Clemmer said.

He reached out to the Arkansas Department of Health who says his business falls under youth activities and that will be part of phase two.

“We’re just hopeful that we’ll have something soon to tell our students as to when to come back," Clemmer said. "We have a lot of faithful students stick with us but I don’t know how long they’ll be able to continue that as long as things stay shut down."

Other businesses like Dare 2 Dance in Springdale haven’t had students in classes for weeks.

Owner Amanda Tippett says when they do reopen, steps are being taken to ensure everyone is safe.

“Checking temperatures and having everything sanitized. We talked about when we do reopen, we’ll probably keep the lobby clear and ask parents to drop kids off and keeping the groups and the classes small," Tippett said.

For 11 years this dance studio has been filled with the pitter-patter of little feet. They too are still learning virtually but it’s not the same.

“We are very eager to get back and see their kids and we miss them but we want their health and safety to be the number one priority," Tippett said.

She wants to thank parents and students for sticking with dance and supporting them through this difficult time.