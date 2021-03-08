Arkansas school district announces 421 student quarantines after first full week back

According to the Marion School District, 421 total students are quarantining after 22 students and 6 staff members tested positive in its first week of school.

MARION, Arkansas — On Tuesday, Marion School District announced that an additional 253 students would begin their quarantine two days into the second week of the school year.

That number was on top of the already 163 students who began their quarantine during the last week.

On Monday, August 2, the school reported 18 new cases, 15 of which were students and three cases were staff members testing positive.

The total number of students who have tested positive since the first day of the school year is 22.

"If all students and teachers had been wearing a mask appropriately- then today's 18 positive cases would be isolated- but there would be no resulting quarantines for anyone else," the school district said on Facebook Tuesday.

The Marion School District also stated that a total of six staff members have tested positive.