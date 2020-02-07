Man dies from COVID-19 at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith

Coroner Ken Hobbs says a 56-year-old man from Fort Smith died at Mercy Hospital Thursday (July 2) morning.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to Sebastian County Coroner Ken Hobbs, another person has died from COVID-19 in the River Valley.

The coroner says the man worked at the Tyson plant in Van Buren.

Crawford County Coroner Pam Wells confirmed this is the second death connected to Tyson Foods.

The man's identity and further details about his health have not been released at this time.