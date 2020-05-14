Mall of America to reopen on June 1

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Mall of America issued a statement announcing they will reopen June 1.
MOA said that while Governor Tim Walz will allow businesses to begin reopening May 18, it will take extra time to allow businesses to implement safety measures and rehire staff.
In the statement, MOA officials say they have been working on identifying and establishing industry-wide reopening safety protocols.
The safety protocols include:
- Social distancing
- Redirecting foot traffic
- Enhanced cleaning procedures
- Limiting capacity to 50%
The mall notes that not all of their businesses will reopen at the same time. Some may take longer.
"Reopening a building the size of Mall of America is no small task, but we are confident taking the necessary time to reopen will help us create the safest environment possible," the statement reads. "We look forward to welcoming back our team members, tenants and guests."
Other Twin Cities area malls are also announcing reopening plans:
Rosedale Center in Roseville will be opening its doors Monday, May 18 but restaurants and bars will remain closed until June 1. Visitors will be asked to wear face masks and stay home if sick.
Ridgedale Center in Minnetonka said it will reopen on Monday, May 18, with new hand sanitizing stations, touch-free interactions, frequent cleanings and social distancing directions.
Maplewood Mall in Maplewood and Northtown Mall in Blaine will both reopen on Thursday, May 21, though the owner of the malls said in a press release that reopening dates may vary for individual tenants. Both malls are also adding to their Code of Conduct, to include social distancing guidelines of at least six feet, and recommending face coverings.