Malco Theatres temporarily closing all locations due to coronavirus

Malco Theatres is temporarily closing all locations in an attempt to combat coronavirus.
FORT SMITH, Ark. — In response to local, state and federal directives concerning coronavirus (COVID-19), Malco Theatres is temporarily closing all locations starting Tuesday, March 17. 

“The health and safety of our guests and employees is of the highest importance”, said David Tashie, President and COO, “We will continue closely monitoring the situation and when given clearance, be ready to resume normal operations.”  

Updates regarding reopening dates will be posted on www.malco.com and the Malco app, as well as social media. 

AMC, the largest movie chain in the country, announced it would close for six-to-12 weeks on Monday. 

