A father says his teenage daughter has passed away to COVID-19. In September, the hospital changed its visitor policy to allow Charlee's father to be there.

LUMBERTON, Texas — A Lumberton father says his teenage daughter lost her long battle with COVID-19 in a Houston hospital.

Kevin Swearingen's daughter, Charlee, was fighting the coronavirus at Texas Children's Hospital. Swearingen spoke to 12News in September about the visitor policy at the hospital that only allowed one guest with COVID-19 patients. The hospital ultimately changed the policy, which allowed Swearingen to be with his wife and daughter.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Swearingen wrote, "Dear Heavenly Father i come to you to ask you to take good care of my Charlee Choo! Make sure that she has no more struggles. Make sure that she Can walk and she can talk."

Charlee also lived with Rett syndrome, a rare genetic mutation which affects brain development in girls. She was diagnosed with COVID-19 and spent time on a ventilator while at the hospital.

His post continued, "Thank you for allowing me to have 17 years with the most wonderful soul I’ve ever meet. I will always love and cherish her for as long as I’m here."