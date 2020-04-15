Lowell postal worker tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at the Lowell Post Office has tested positive for coronavirus.

LOWELL, Ark. — A U.S. Postal Service worker in Lowell has tested positive for coronavirus.

The employee's name has not been released at this time.

Spokesperson for USPS Kanickewa "Nikki" Johnson released the following statement:

"We are in the process of reaching out to the local public health office and will follow the guidance they provide.

We believe the risk is low for employees who work at the Lowell Post Office, but we will keep our employees apprised as new information and guidance becomes available.

As you may know, under the Rehabilitation Act and the Privacy Act, specific employee medical information must be kept confidential and may only be shared in very limited circumstances.

Therefore, the Postal Service cannot share the name of the employee who tested positive for COVID-19 or further specifics of his or her medical condition.

The safety and well-being of our employees is our highest priority. To ensure the health of our employees, we are continuing to follow recommended guidance and strategies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).