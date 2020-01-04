Locals dealing with woes of having to file for unemployment

Many Arkansans say they are hitting roadblocks as they try to navigate through the stressful process of filing for unemployment.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Lines were out the door and around the corner Wednesday (April 1) at the Arkansas Workforce Office in Fayetteville as people try to file for unemployment amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Despite warnings to avoid crowds, at least 50 people stood outside the office to file their claims in-person after several failed attempts online.

“I usually call the unemployment office multiple times daily. I’ve been doing that for the past week and the phone lines are just bogged down and so is their online system,” Ray Montgomery told 5NEWS.

Many Arkansans are experiencing the same frustrations Montgomery experienced.

“790 times, we literally just added it all up. We either get this number is having difficulty or you get to a recording and it tells you that because of the load of calls coming through that you just have to call back at another time,” Kris Butler said.

Standing in line outside the state's workforce offices has turned into an all-day activity for many.

Ray Montgomery, who works as an Uber driver, said like others he is irritated with the process.

“I still have a 3 bedroom house, I still have my vehicle payment. I still have all my utility bills. I don’t know where I’m going to get the money to pay that, I really don’t,” Montgomery said.

Montgomery said he is determined to find a solution.

“I also have two children who rely on me as well. And so I need to do what I got to do.”

State officials acknowledge the problem Wednesday in a daily briefing on the response to coronavirus in Arkansas. They have added more telephone lines and operators to the hotline used to apply for benefits by phone.

“We have added additional capacity to the website so that should be moving faster today. We’re excited about that and hopefully, keep up with this demand.” Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston said.

Preston also said he doesn't expect the pace of new applications to drop off anytime soon.