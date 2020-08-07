Teachers getting ready to return to school, prepare for blended and virtual learning

Local teachers are preparing for blended learning, students wearing masks and social-distancing.

ARKANSAS, USA — Teachers throughout the state have been out of the classroom since early March, but a new school year is about to begin, and teachers are eager to return to the classroom.

They are preparing to return with students wearing masks and having to social-distance.

School districts are deciding on plans for the 2020-2021 school year.

Many are planning to go back to on-site learning, while some are giving parents the option to continue virtual learning.

Whitney Wilkins teaches kindergarten at Janie Darr elementary in Rogers and says it’s been rough being away from the classroom and that she is ready to get back inside.

"Our district is doing a good job of putting out things for us to start reviewing and learning," Darr said. "So just understanding what blending learning is and what it could look like and preparing for virtual learning, so if at any moment we had to do one or the other, I'll be ready."