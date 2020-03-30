Local teachers and students adjust to online learning amid coronavirus pandemic

Many teachers are utilizing Google Classroom and Zoom to connect with their students.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has students learning from home.

While their school days look different now, so does their teacher's days.

Instead of teaching in their classrooms, teachers are working from home.

Many are utilizing Google Classroom and Zoom to connect with their students.

Marjo Burk is a 5th-grade teacher at McNair Middle School in Fayetteville. She says she is using Google Classroom for her lessons and then setting up Zoom meetings so students can interact.

She says everyone is adjusting, and she is proud of her students for making the best of the situation.

"We are doing our best," Burk said. "By this point, our relationship is pretty strong with our kids, and so they are able to reach out with us through email and Google Classroom chats to ask questions when they are frustrated."