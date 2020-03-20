Local schools forced to close campuses during COVID-19 pandemic

The school buses are parked, the classrooms are closed, and at this point, they won't be opening up anytime soon.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — There's a big change coming for parents and students in the coming weeks after Governor Asa Hutchinson announced onsite learning won't start back up for another three weeks, or more.

Students won't be seeing their teachers face to face for a while so in the meantime parents and family members are having to take on their role.

“It’s a hard time for teachers and I’m sure it’s a hard time for kids and the longer this goes the harder time it’s going to be for parents because several of them had to figure out what are we going to do?” said Springdale Schools spokesperson Rick Schaeffer.

Schaeffer says this time is a bit of a learning curve for everyone.

Tuesday Stephens is a mother of four and says all of her kids, ages 6 to 15, are now at home.

“It’s going to be interesting because trying to teach my third-grader addition the way I learned it, yeah,” Stephens said.

While every parent wears many hats, Stephens now has taken on the role of their teacher as well.

She says her kids' teachers have done live videos and have helped the parents adjust to this new normal. She says she's having to get creative.

“I set a schedule and we may even go out and take drives and take our work with us and go sit at the park or somewhere where there’s not anybody,” Stephens said.

The mother of four says the extra family time can be seen as a positive and the togetherness has actually brought her family closer.

“They seem to be getting along really well right now so I hope this continues because for my sanity it needs to stay that way,” Stephens said.

During the weeks spent outside of the classroom, Springdale Schools plans to continue offering meals to keep food on the table and take some stress off of parents.

“While school safety is our first concern our next concern is making sure our kids have proper nutrition,” Schaeffer said.