Local pharmacies say people are likely on multiple waiting lists to get Covid-19 vaccine

Coleman Pharmacy of Alma had to call 600 people from their waiting list of 2,500 to find 300 people to get their vaccine Friday.

ALMA, Ark. — Around 300 people in Crawford County were able to get the Covid-19 vaccine Friday (Feb. 5) who were on a long list at an Alma pharmacy.

Coleman Pharmacy of Alma had around 2,500 people on their waiting list to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Owner, Justin Boyd says they began calling people earlier this week to tell them it was their turn to get the vaccine. He says they had to call 600 people to fill 300 spots, leading him to believe people are likely on multiple waiting lists.

“What this did is helped us comb through and really figure out and get us a better idea of how many people are waiting in Crawford County or Eastern Crawford County to have a vaccine,” he said.

Boyd says if you are on multiple lists to please call those other pharmacies if you do get the vaccine so that those pharmacies have a better idea of how many people are actually waiting and how many vaccines they need to request.

“And give the people who didn’t know to put their name on a list a better idea of how long they really might have to wait," he said. "I think it gives a better sense of hope when you don’t have to tell someone I have enough people to get us out to July based on our current list."

Henry B. Chronister and his wife got on Coleman Pharmacy’s list about a month ago and were happy to get their first doses Friday (Feb. 5) at the vaccine clinic at First Baptist Church of Alma.

“When we get out second shot and all get all squared away, we’ll get back to the family deal, I guess. That’s the most important thing,” he said.

Sylvia Bustamantes is also appreciative to have gotten her first dose.

“It’s been very hard. I’ve spent a lot of time at the house and I didn’t get to see my grandkids, my great-grandkids and it’s been hard,” she said.

Doris Teague says she was very surprised when she got the call.

“I’m very excited to get my shot today and as soon as I found out you could sign up on a list I did because I have heart trouble and I was worried about that,” she said.