Organizations asking for donations to aid Marshallese educational initiative

The money will also go to those who may have lost a family member to the virus and are struggling financially.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Marshallese community has been one of the hardest hit during the coronavirus pandemic.

Several organizations in our area are coming together and asking for monetary donations to help those who need it most.

The money will go directly to the Marshallese educational initiative.

It will help members of the community pay for things like rent or even healthcare.

The Marshallese community does not currently qualify for Medicaid and many do not have health insurance.

Anthony Benz, the marketing director for Coldwell Banker Harris McHaney & Faucette Real Estate, is helping with the donation drive and says if you are able, it's important to take time to help those in need.

"This is important because Marshallese are a huge part of NWA and we represent homes and homes for us is not just buying and selling four walls. It’s our entire community and everyone who lives there. So this really hits home these are our neighbors, our family members, and they need help, bad right now so we want to help them as quickly as possible," Benz said.

If you are not able to give a monetary donation, click HERE for more information on how you can help.

If you would like to donate, click HERE.