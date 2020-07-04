Local Nonprofit sending 1000 love letters to seniors stuck in isolation

A Siloam Springs nonprofit is trying to spread joy to nursing homes across Northwest Arkansas while they are under quarantine due to the coronavirus outbreak.

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — A Siloam Springs nonprofit is trying to spread joy to nursing homes across Northwest Arkansas while they are under quarantine due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Kind at Heart Ministries, a nonprofit dedicated to helping seniors, is starting a letter-writing campaign to send to nursing homes.

SOT Wayne Thomas Founder Kind at Heart Ministries

"Some don't realize that seniors who are in nursing homes are also being quarantined and separated from their families, it's a lonely time," founder of Kind at Heart Ministries Wayne Thomas told 5NEWS.

Thomas said they are trying to send out a thousand "love letters" to seniors who haven't had visitors in weeks, spreading uplifting words.

"Our 1000 love letters is a push that we could encourage our community to think of them by participating in this project," said Thomas. "Anyone can send cards through Kind-At-Heart to nursing homes across the area. All you need is markers, paper, and encouraging words.

Kind at Heart Ministries is working with Dayspring Cards to give out 100 boxes of card stock to families who wish to join.

Kind At Heart Ministries Volunteers were busy this weekend delivering another round of care p... ackages to some of our most vulnerable seniors. Filled with essential groceries and household items - and yes, toilet paper - these care packages are filling in the gaps and saving seniors from having to make extra trips to the store.

"We have lots and lots of boxed cards, so when Kind at Heart reached out, we said we could easily get you 1000 cards, they're perfect for sending to anyone from anyone," Kim Marquette with DaySprings Cards said.

To seniors who feel isolated, these cards could make a world of difference.

"Some of them don't have a connection outside the home if people can't come to visit them, so a card is so meaningful, they will literally display those cards and read them over and over again," said Marquette.