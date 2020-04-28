Local man who recovered from COVID-19 donates plasma

COVID-19 patients are asked to donate plasma to help those fighting the virus.

DECATUR, Ark. — A Decatur man who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March has since recovered and is now giving back to patients still fighting the virus by donating plasma.

Dakota Pottridge has been COVID-19 free for about 28 days and has now donated plasma at the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks.

"The fact that I went through it and recovered, it has tremendously more benefits than regular plasma at this point," Pottridge said.

A few weeks ago, he thought his allergies were acting up, but then he says things started to feel different.

"The way I felt, it didn’t feel like a cold or like the flu, and the allergies. It just felt odd. That’s the best way I can explain it," Pottridge said.

After testing positive for COVID-19, he was forced to isolate himself at home, away from his wife and their two children.

"The worst part of everything was being tired and just tired and the body aches, and then I felt it in my chest," he said.

Pottridge's case was relatively mild and he was never hospitalized. Now that he's recovered, he's hoping his plasma can make a difference.

People can donate two to four units of plasma which will go to patients hospitalized with the virus.

"The antibodies that are in the plasma will help stimulate an immune response that are in the patients that are in the hospitals and then that will theoretically help them recover from the virus," said Anthony Roberts, Executive Director at Community Blood Center of the Ozarks.

This is the second donation from a former COVID-19 patient at the blood center.

"I’m happy about it and the fact that it can help somebody, at least one person. It makes me feel good about it," Pottridge said.

Pottridge says he will gladly donate more in the future.