Local jails face a spike in COVID-19 cases

256 people have tested positive for the virus at the Benton County Jail.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — After testing everyone at the Sebastian County Jail, multiple inmates and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Cpt. Philip Pevehouse with Sebastian County says this comes after six inmates who were at the jail tested positive for the virus. Those inmates tested positive after being transported to the state prison.

After Sebastian County Jail officials learned about these inmates' test results, they quickly contacted the Arkansas Department of Health and jumped into action to tests all inmates and staff.

“Results have shown 63 positive tests," Pevehouse said. "10 folks are inconclusive but they’re being treated as if they have it for the moment and 5 staff members have contracted the virus."

Despite the circumstances, Pevehouse says they’re doing what they can to give the inmates proper medical attention.

“We have a fully staffed medical division at our jail and of course our deputies are taking this seriously," Pevehouse said. "They are wearing their PPE trying to restrict movement inside the facility to try to isolate and contain what’s going on with this outbreak."

Along with Sebastian County, the Benton County Jail has seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases. They began testing after an inmate went to a scheduled procedure and learned he had the virus.

Since the pandemic began, the Benton County Jail just had its third round of mass testing at the facility.

Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway says out of 629 inmates and 120 employees, the 256 positive cases make up about a third of their population right now.

With that many cases in the jail, Holloway says they are continuing to take extra precautions the best that they can with what they have.

“We’re getting three to five days that when someone new comes in we can keep them in an area,” Holloway said.

Holloway says they wish they could isolate newcomers for 14 days but because of space, it’s just not an option so they’re taking extra precautions where they can.

“We’re making sure the facility is being cleaned twice a day," Holloway said. “And we have AC and heater units that kill germs."