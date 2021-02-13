Local Covid-19 testing and vaccine providers prepare for winter storm

With a winter storm watch in effect, vaccine providers and testing sites are playing things by ear.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Heavy snow and frigid temperatures are impacting Covid-19 testing and vaccination clinics across the country right now. Here at home, local hospitals and pharmacies haven’t canceled many appointments.



Some people have canceled their own appointments because of icy conditions on roadways.

“Yes, we have had some people that have had to cancel because of the weather but we started a list of anyone that has not been able to come due to weather conditions so that we will be able to follow up with them and schedule for a later date," said Leigh Smith, Officer Manager at Medical Arts Pharmacy.

Most of our local hospitals have had successful vaccination clinics this week.

Washington Regional Hospital has already made a decision about next week.

“Next week we chose to cancel Monday and Tuesday, not only for the snow but also for the temperatures because we are doing a drive-thru outside and for our staff, we felt negative degrees was not good for their personal safety," said Paula Storment, Vice President of Clinic Operations at Washington Regional Hospital.

Winter weather has also impacted Covid-19 testing.

“We have a drive-thru testing center and we have seen a drop in those numbers. Some of that is because we have seen a drop in cases in our community as well but we definitely saw a drop in the number and I’m sure it’s weather-related," Storment said.

Washington Regional hasn’t made a decision yet about its drive-thru operation staying open next week.

“Our owners going to make a game day the decision the day of, we will try everything that we can in order to be able to continue to have our Covid vaccination clinic but there is a possibility that we would have to cancel for that day," Smith said. "In which case, I have everyone’s information that has an appointment that day with us and so I’ll be able to call them and reschedule."

Hospitals and pharmacies both say if weather or road conditions prevent you from safely coming to a vaccine clinic, please do not come, call to reschedule.