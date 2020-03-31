Local cosmetologists no longer able to see clients due to COVID-19

While clients have tried to get an at-home appointment, a local cosmetologist says that defeats the purpose of social distancing.

With the Arkansas Department of Health closing down hair salons, nail salons and similar services, many people are wondering when their next chance to get a trim could be.

Without access to a hair salon, many people might come out of self-quarantine with longer locks. Professionals say you might want to think twice before dying or cutting your own hair.

“You’re stuck. You are stuck there should not be a hairstylist in this state that is willing to help you out right now, you will have to wait to get on your stylist's book when they open back up and it's probably going to be very hard because we are all going to be very busy,” said local cosmetologist Rachel Foshe. "Box color, yeah it doesn't normally go well."

As of Tuesday (March 31) barbershops, hair and nail salons and massage clinics are required to close their doors.

Thanks to the new CARES Act signed by President Trump, self-employed people in different fields will now be able to file for unemployment during this time.

One thing that's strictly prohibited at this time though is these professionals are prohibited from seeing clients in any way, shape or form.

“We can not do hair at home, your home or my home, it is no longer an option in the cosmetology world,” Foshe said.

While clients have tried to get an at-home appointment, Foshe says that defeats the purpose of social distancing.

“We all need to follow the rules stay at home, your hair is important but it's not an essential during this time,” Foshe said.

Morgan Hurlocker, a stylist at Beaux Salon and Spa, says while some people might have a little grey showing or longer than normal hair, this is a great time to just take a break and let your hair and nails breathe for a little bit.