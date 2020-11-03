Local agencies prepare to test for COVID-19

Before you go they ask that you call so they can prepare to isolate you from other patients while conducting the test.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Coronavirus (COVID-19) is already in over 30 states, including Arkansas, and the department of health is preparing for a possible outbreak.

“If they have symptoms they should contact their primary care provider and or come to be tested,” said Dr. David Ratcliff, Chief Medical Officer for Washington Regional Medical Center.

But, before you go they ask that you call so they can prepare to isolate you from other patients while conducting the test.

Dr. Ratcliff says although anyone can be tested, the ADH only takes the tests from patients they believe to be serious candidates.

“We go through that screening process and if those patients meet that criteria then we obtain a specimen then we have to communicate with the Arkansas Department of Health that we have a patient we believe should be investigated and they choose to accept or not accept that specimen to be run,” Dr. Ratcliff said.

As of now, the ADH is not charging for the kits, but you will receive the typical medical bill from your doctor visit.

Gary Wheeler with the Arkansas Department of Health says once a patient's test makes it to Little Rock, results come quickly.

The ADH says they have about 500 kits ready to go for testing and at any point, they can order more kits.