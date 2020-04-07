Little Rock Zoo closed until further notice after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

According to the Zoo, the staff member who tested positive worked in the facilities operations division of the Zoo and did not have contact with the public.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The Little Rock Zoo will be closed until further notice due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.

According to the Zoo, the staff member who tested positive worked in the facilities operations division of the Zoo and did not have contact with the public.

Zoo staff members are required to wear a mask covering the face and mouth at all times while on Zoo grounds, as well as have their temperature checked before their shift.

The staff member who tested positive never had a fever.

Zoo Director Susan Altrui stated that safety is a priority for the Little Rock Zoo and that the Zoo will close to sanitize areas, test staff and ensure public safety before reopening.