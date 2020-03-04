Little Rock police officer tests positive for COVID-19

The Little Rock Police Department said an officer has tested positive for COVID-19.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Little Rock police officer has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The Little Rock Police Department announced the positive case in a statement on social media.

The department said the officer took "precautionary steps and self-quarantined after the potential exposure over a week ago."

LRPD said that those measures limited the officer's exposure to the public and other officers.

"We are hopeful for a full and quick recovery," the department stated. "Our thoughts and prayers are with you."

Key facts to know: