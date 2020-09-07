Little Rock nurse says it's crucial young children also wear masks in public

Arkansas Children's Hospital offers several tips on how to get your child to wear a mask, like letting them design their own or choosing one with fun patterns.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Parents are struggling to get their children to wear masks, but local health officials say it's crucial kids over 2 wear one properly.

“I got a puppy dog mask, and one with bunny rabbits on it,” said Bailey Crow, a Bryant girl.

"Bailey is my girly girl. We had to find something for her that would fit her personality,” said Lee Crow, Bailey’s father.

Wearing a mask can be scary for children, no different from Crow’s child. He had to get creative, so Bailey would wear one.

He’s not alone. It's a struggle many parents are facing.

Registered Nurse Leslie Moore, with Arkansas Children's Hospital Specialty ER, said it is important children know the importance of a mask and wear them properly.

"Wearing a face mask is key, and as we approach school starting back, it's been brought to my attention that we really need to start looking at this,” said Moore.

Moore said it is a fact that children are carriers of the coronavirus, and that it's just as crucial for young kids to wear a mask because they are often asymptomatic.

"It's important to teach and make it fun, and we encourage our families to have a game plan,” said Moore.

She said there are many things you can do to help your child keep on a mask.

Like Bailey, let them choose or design their mask. You can also help them understand wearing one is safe for them and others, and ask them how the mask feels. Make sure it's comfortable. If it's not, they likely won't wear it.

"You want the mask to fit snuggly over the nose and comfortably over the ears,” said Moore.

Crow said once his daughter wore a mask she loved, the struggles became far less.

"If it's a pattern one with fun things on it, you can still show your expressions even with it on,” said Bailey.

Moore said it's also important that kids see their parents properly wearing a mask.