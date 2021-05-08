Little Rock mayor to enact mask mandate in public spaces despite ban

Mayor Scott said the city has to put these safety measures back in place and they will continue to do what's best for Little Rock.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr., held a press conference Thursday to announce the city will enact a mask mandate despite a new law banning mask mandates in the state.

The mask mandate will be for public spaces, both indoor and outdoor.

"There is no more time to wait," Mayor Scott said. "It is time to act. It is time to do what's best for the residents of Little Rock. It's time to put back on a mask."

The current mask mandate ban, Act 1001, states that a "local official shall not mandate an individual in this state to use a face mask, face shield, or other face covering."

Mayor Scott said the city has to put these safety measures back in place and they will continue to do what's best for Little Rock.

The mayor also said not only does the city have this mandate, but it strongly encourages all of the businesses to follow suit.

Mask wearing is required for everybody who is at a facility or property owned by the City of Little Rock.

Some exemptions include children under the age of two and those with medical conditions related to wearing a mask.

To read the full proclamation, click here.

This announcement follows Wednesday, August 4, newest case numbers that reported over 2,800 new COVID cases and 1,232 hospitalizations.

According to Arkansas Department of Health data reported on Wednesday, there are 25 ICU hospital beds open in the state. This is the lowest the state has seen since the beginning of the pandemic.

Legislators are currently in a special session to amend the state's mask mandate ban to allow schools the ability to create rules on face coverings.