x
Skip Navigation

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

coronavirus

90-year-old Little Rock man, US Air Force veteran, dies of COVID-19

One of 90-year-old Bill Crawford's favorite celebrations was National Hug Day, which he observed every day of the year.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Bill Crawford's son said he was the epitome of a "true gentleman." A kind, warm man who never met a stranger.

Bill Crawford died from complications of COVID-19 a week ago.  

The Little Rock man was a dedicated Razorbacks fan, an inaugural member of the touchdown club in town, and loved to golf and was an avid horse racing fan, often betting at the Oaklawn Jockey club.

Crawford was a first lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force.  

One of his favorite celebrations was National Hug Day, which he observed every day of the year.

RELATED: Coronavirus updates: 416 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas, over 12,900 total

Bobby, his son, said everyone his dad came in contact with left with a smile.

How Crawford contracted coronavirus is still unknown, but he died within a week of testing positive.

He wants people in Arkansas to be aware, saying the virus "is real" and is begging people to take it seriously. "Not being careful, you could take somebody's life and not even know it," Bobby said. 

Bill Crawford leaves behind two sons and two grandchildren and many relatives and friends who will miss him terribly. 

Another reminder that these COVID 19 deaths are very real for the families grieving. Families are still unable in many cases to be by their loved ones' side as they pass and to grieve together at close-knit funerals. 

RELATED: Advice on how parents can help explain social distancing to their young ones | Wear the Gown