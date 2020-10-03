x
coronavirus

List of things closed/postponed around Northwest Arkansas due to coronavirus

A popular bike festival and fundraiser for the American Diabetes Association are among the first to be impacted by the disease.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Arkansas, but some local events are being postponed out of precaution of an outbreak. 

Here's what's closing/being postponed around Northwest Arkansas:

18th Annual Kiss A Pig Gala 2020: The Kiss A Pig Gala in Bentonville has been postponed to a later date in the fall due to the ongoing threat of coronavirus across the nation.

Bentonville Bike Fest: The Bentonville Bike Fest has been moved from May to August because of health concerns and travel restrictions created by the COVID-19 virus. All purchased tickets will transfer to the new dates. For more information, go to bentonvillebikefest.com.

If you know of any more events being disrupted by the coronavirus, please contact us at news@kfsm.com 

