List of things closed/postponed around Northwest Arkansas due to coronavirus

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Arkansas, but some local events are being postponed out of precaution of an outbreak.
Here's what's closing/being postponed around Northwest Arkansas:
18th Annual Kiss A Pig Gala 2020: The Kiss A Pig Gala in Bentonville has been postponed to a later date in the fall due to the ongoing threat of coronavirus across the nation.
Bentonville Bike Fest: The Bentonville Bike Fest has been moved from May to August because of health concerns and travel restrictions created by the COVID-19 virus. All purchased tickets will transfer to the new dates. For more information, go to bentonvillebikefest.com.
