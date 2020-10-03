List of things closed/postponed around Northwest Arkansas due to coronavirus

A popular bike festival and fundraiser for the American Diabetes Association are among the first to be impacted by the disease.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Arkansas, but some local events are being postponed out of precaution of an outbreak.

Here's what's closing/being postponed around Northwest Arkansas:

18th Annual Kiss A Pig Gala 2020: The Kiss A Pig Gala in Bentonville has been postponed to a later date in the fall due to the ongoing threat of coronavirus across the nation.

Bentonville Bike Fest: The Bentonville Bike Fest has been moved from May to August because of health concerns and travel restrictions created by the COVID-19 virus. All purchased tickets will transfer to the new dates. For more information, go to bentonvillebikefest.com.