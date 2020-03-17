Lincoln Schools provide meals for all kids in the community

Volunteers at Lincoln High School are working together to make sure every kid gets a meal.

LINCOLN, Ark. — Local schools are stacking up food by the busloads to make sure kids are fed while school is out.

“Every kid 18 and under, whether they go to Lincoln or not, we’re gonna feed them. We want to feed kids,” said Transportation Director for Lincoln Schools, Deon Birks.

Birks said when schools had to close because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he had to think fast about how to get meals to kids while they're at home.

“Why don’t we take it to them. One bus route two meals take care of our kiddos," Birks said. "We always say they’re important but do our actions always meet up with what we’re saying.”

Tuesday (March 17) Lincoln Schools took action to show how much they care for kids in the community as they delivered breakfast and lunch on bus routes.

Brittany Holler works on the school's nutrition team and says they began planning on Sunday to make things convenient for families.

“The kids will come out, get it off the bus and then go back into their house and then drop off locations that’ll be drive-thru style. People will drive up, get their meals and then go back home,” Holler said.

The 10 bus routes will be taken every day until school is back in session to make sure no kid in the area is without food.