Less than 100 Covid-19 cases reported in Arkansas on Monday

The state reported 79 Covid-19 cases on Monday as Gov. Hutchinson prepares to lift the state mask mandate this week.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 79 new Covid-19 cases on Monday (March 29).

According to the ADH, over 390,000 Arkansans have received both of their Covid-19 shots.

New cases reported (330,008 total since the start of the pandemic):

Monday: 79

Sunday: 69

Saturday: 165

Friday: 184

Thursday: 334

New deaths reported (5,601 total since the start of the pandemic):

Monday: 6

Sunday: 5

Saturday: 7

Friday: 12

Thursday: 11

Percentage of positive daily new cases

The ADH said it received 1,826 PCR and antigen test results from across the state on Sunday.

Sunday: 4%

Saturday: 2%

Friday: 4%

Thursday: 4%

Wednesday: 4%

Tuesday: 3%

COVID-19 hospitalizations went down by 7 to 164 on Monday after reaching a record high of 1,371 on Jan. 11, 2021.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on Monday’s COVID-19 numbers: