Coronavirus

Less than 100 Covid-19 cases reported in Arkansas on Monday

The state reported 79 Covid-19 cases on Monday as Gov. Hutchinson prepares to lift the state mask mandate this week.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 79 new Covid-19 cases on Monday (March 29).

According to the ADH, over 390,000 Arkansans have received both of their Covid-19 shots.

New cases reported (330,008 total since the start of the pandemic):

  • Monday: 79
  • Sunday: 69
  • Saturday: 165
  • Friday: 184
  • Thursday: 334

New deaths reported (5,601 total since the start of the pandemic):

  • Monday: 6
  • Sunday: 5
  • Saturday: 7
  • Friday: 12
  • Thursday: 11

Percentage of positive daily new cases

The ADH said it received 1,826 PCR and antigen test results from across the state on Sunday. 

  • Sunday: 4%
  • Saturday: 2%
  • Friday: 4%
  • Thursday: 4%
  • Wednesday: 4%
  • Tuesday: 3%

COVID-19 hospitalizations went down by 7 to 164 on Monday after reaching a record high of 1,371 on Jan. 11, 2021.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on Monday’s COVID-19 numbers:

“Our decline in active cases continues today. There are almost 2,500 fewer active cases than the report on March 1 of this year. There are also over 275 fewer hospitalizations than March 1. We continue to fight back against the virus, and the vaccine is our best tool.”