Less than 100 Covid-19 cases reported in Arkansas on Monday

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 79 new Covid-19 cases on Monday (March 29).
According to the ADH, over 390,000 Arkansans have received both of their Covid-19 shots.
New cases reported (330,008 total since the start of the pandemic):
- Monday: 79
- Sunday: 69
- Saturday: 165
- Friday: 184
- Thursday: 334
New deaths reported (5,601 total since the start of the pandemic):
- Monday: 6
- Sunday: 5
- Saturday: 7
- Friday: 12
- Thursday: 11
Percentage of positive daily new cases
The ADH said it received 1,826 PCR and antigen test results from across the state on Sunday.
- Sunday: 4%
- Saturday: 2%
- Friday: 4%
- Thursday: 4%
- Wednesday: 4%
- Tuesday: 3%
COVID-19 hospitalizations went down by 7 to 164 on Monday after reaching a record high of 1,371 on Jan. 11, 2021.
Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on Monday’s COVID-19 numbers:
“Our decline in active cases continues today. There are almost 2,500 fewer active cases than the report on March 1 of this year. There are also over 275 fewer hospitalizations than March 1. We continue to fight back against the virus, and the vaccine is our best tool.”