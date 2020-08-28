Leslie Rutledge posts photos at RNC event without mask or social distancing

When asked about Rutledge not wearing a mask, Gov. Hutchinson said it was important to set the right example and that it's important to wear the mask.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Governor Asa Hutchinson urged people to set the right example and to wear a mask after being asked about Attorney General Leslie Rutledge posting photos of not wearing a mask or social distancing at a Republic National Convention event at the White House.

Rutledge posted the photos on social media Thursday night in which see can be seen with multiple people without a mask or practicing social distancing.

More than 1,500 people attended the event to watch President Donald Trump accept the Republican nomination for the 2020 elections. The Washington Post reported that most of the attendees were "not wearing masks, even though they were seated closely together."

According to the Post, Trump campaign and convention officials said an "overwhelming majority" of people at the event were not given rapid COVID-19 tests. Another officials reportedly said it was "logistically unfeasible" to test that many people.

Patriotism overflowing at the @WhiteHouse tonight! Honored to be here w/ so many great friends & we are ready to re-elect @realdonaldtrump #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/nAstjKPTUC — Leslie Rutledge (@LeslieRutledge) August 28, 2020

Hutchinson told reporters Friday that he didn't know all of the circumstances of the event, but said it was important to set the right example.

The governor also said it was important to wear a mask in public settings.

Hutchinson said the multiple times he has seen Rutledge during the pandemic, she was wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

In regards to quarantining following the event, Dr. Jose Romero with the Arkansas Department of Health said the recommendation for isolation is for people who have or think they have been exposed to the virus or show symptoms.