Lavaca High School suspends all athletic events until further notice after positive COVID-19 cases reported on campus

Lavaca High School has suspended all athletic events after multiple COVID-19 cases were reported on campus.

LAVACA, Ark. — According to a Facebook post from Lavaca High School, all athletic activities, games and events have been suspended until further notice after positive COVID-19 cases were reported on campus. 

Lavaca High School is working with the Arkansas Department of Health to notify any probable close contacts with the individuals that have tested positive for COVID-19. 

The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement reports that there are 10-19 active community cases in Lavaca as of Friday, Sept. 11. It's important to note that this includes cases outside the Lavaca School District, and does not represent the positive cases inside the school system.  

