Lavaca Schools pivot to virtual learning this week due to high number of COVID-19 cases

LAVACA, Ark. — Due to a rapidly increasing number of positive cases and quarantined students and staff, as well as a sharp rise in community cases, the Lavaca School District has decided to pivot to virtual learning for the remainder of this week.

As students head into the holiday break, beginning Wednesday (Dec. 16), students will switch to virtual learning.

Because of the delay in the decision, schools will be open Wednesday for those who are unable to make arrangements for childcare, and buses will run just like past virtual Fridays.

All campuses will be closed to all students (PK-12) on Thursday (Dec. 17) and Friday (Dec. 18) and students will participate in virtual learning.

Virtual meals will be available for pickup Thursday and Friday for all students.