Lambda variant detected in Arkansas

The ADH says the new variant has now been found in less than a dozen cases of covid-19.

ARKANSAS, USA — A new variant of covid-19 has been detected here in Arkansas but it’s not raising any red flags just yet.

The Arkansas Department of Health says 9 cases of the Lambda variant have now been discovered here in the natural state, but they aren’t too concerned about this new variant yet because the delta variant is out-competing all of the other variants.

“The delta variant right now is so dominant that we just don’t have enough lambda variants in the state to give us much information about,” Dr. Jennifer Dillaha said.

These nine cases that have been detected of the lambda variant weren’t all from this summer. The ADH says the samples were sent off for testing and the ones containing the lambda variant were from cases as far back as March to as recent as the beginning of August.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha says there isn’t enough lambda in the state to know what to expect yet and there also isn’t enough data to compare lambda to delta. She says the lambda variant is common in South America and studies being conducted down there will give us more information about this variant. She says the best way to protect yourself from any of the variants is by getting the vaccine.

“We do know that we have break though cases but those are often people who have weakened immune systems that don’t respond as robustly to the vaccines. We also know that the more spread there is, the more likely we are to have break through cases, so if we can all do our part to reduce the spread of Covid-19 in Arkansas the much better it will be for us.”