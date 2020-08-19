Known COVID-19 cases in Sebastian County up more than 350% since July 2

The Fort Smith EMS medical director says he believes a new increase will begin after schools open.

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Arkansas — Sebastian County led the state in new known cases of COVID-19 Tuesday (Aug.18).

The county added 44 new cases, pushing cumulative COVID cases to 2,499 reported since early March.

The county has 370 active cases and 23 deaths, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Pulaski County was second in the state for new cases with 40.

There are 50 patients in the two Fort Smith hospitals with 10 on ventilators in the intensive care units, said Rep. Dr. Lee Johnson, R-Greenwood.

Johnson is also the medical director for Fort Smith EMS and Southwest EMS and a practicing emergency room physician.

“That’s about what it has been for several weeks for total hospitalizations,” Johnson said, noting there are fewer patients in ICU on a ventilator than in the recent past.