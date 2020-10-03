Kiss A Pig 2020 Gala postponed due to coronavirus threat

The 18th annual Kiss A Pig Gala will be postponed to a later date due to the ongoing coronavirus threat.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The 18th annual Kiss A Pig Gala in Bentonville has been postponed due to the ongoing threat of coronavirus across the nation.

According to a press release from the American Diabetes Association of Arkansas, the organization is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO) and other health authorities guidelines on the virus outbreak.

In an effort to reduce exposure in confined spaces, effective immediately the ADA has issued an organization-wide travel ban. Organization officials have asked that ADA staff cancel non-essential international and domestic business travel until further notice in an effort to protect the health and safety of the staff as they continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19.

"We are committed to doing all that we can to uphold the health and safety of our staff, volunteers and constituents. In light of recent updates, we are taking steps to reduce the risk to our employees through an abundance of caution," ADA officials wrote on Facebook.

The ADA says it will revisit the travel ban on a weekly basis and continue to give updates when needed.

At this time, all ADA events, including Kiss A Pig, scheduled prior to May 1, 2020 will be postponed to a later date.

Kiss A Pig, which was set for March 14, has been postponed until a date in the fall at the same venue (Embassy Suites) and the ADA has secured Robin Thicke as the entertainment for the new date as well.

The new date will also coincide with the ADA’s 80th anniversary, adding additional elements to the celebration.

More information will be distributed as details are fully confirmed.

"It is our goal to celebrate all the dedication, and support that our candidates, sponsors, and guests have provided, making Kiss A Pig one of the top events in Bentonville and the largest fundraising gala across the American Diabetes Association," the organization said in the post.