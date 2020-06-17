KeepRogersSafe - new public health campaign announced by Rogers Mayor Greg Hines

Rogers Mayor Greg Hines has announced a new campaign that will allow consumers to know where they can shop safely during the coronavirus pandemic.

ROGERS, Ark. — Rogers Mayor Greg Hines announced Wednesday (June 17) the rollout of a new public health program for the city that will allow businesses to promote that they are following state guidelines set to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

#KeepRogersSafe is an opt-in initiative created by the City of Rogers designed to allow businesses to acknowledge that they are following public health directives (which they are mandated to do under their business license with the state of Arkansas) and their desires to adopt and follow public health guidelines (which are not mandated to follow by the state of Arkansas).

Hines used an example of businesses requiring customers to wear face masks as a public health guideline.

Businesses can sign up for the program online by visiting this website.

By filling out an application, the business owner pledges that they will follow public health guidelines in their business practices. The City of Rogers will then promote which businesses have signed up for the program to the public. Businesses will also be able to advertise that they are part of the #KeepRogersSafe campaign.

"It's new. It's a test. I think it's the appropriate way for government to respond to this," Rogers Mayor Greg Hines says. "We don't have the authority to pass regulations that mandate businesses do certain things."

Mayor Hines went on to say he hopes this will allow consumers to know which stores they can shop in safely.

"We're going to applaud the businesses that do this. And I hope it's a success, and I hope it helps keep a healthier community," he said.

Mayor Hines stressed the importance that community members play in the reopening of the state of Arkansas. He says that COVID-19 is not something that's going to disappear overnight and that it's everyone's responsibility to help bring cases down.

Raymond Burns, President and CEO of the Rogers Chamber of Commerce, spoke with Mayor Hines at a press conference Wednesday where the #KeepRogersSafe campaign was announced.

"Representing the business community of Rogers, Lowell and much of Northwest Arkansas, we have over 2,100 businesses and about 5,000 individuals that belong to those businesses," Burns said. "I believe each and every one of them wants to do the right thing."

Citing the White House's Phases strategy, Burns says if businesses do not do the right thing than we will not be able to move onto later phases in their plans.

"Our role, and our goal, is to succeed that our economy opens again, and we can only do that through responsible action," Burns said.

The #KeepRogersSafe initiative is a voluntary effort. Mayor Hines said law enforcement will not be used to make sure businesses are following public health guidelines.