Judge declares disaster emergency in Madison County

With the threat of a possible coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Madison County Judge Frank Weaver has declared a disaster emergency in the county.

According to the proclamation, there is not enough personal protective equipment (PPE) for emergency services to handle a possible outbreak in the county.

According to the proclamation, "Madison County officials are not able to protect themselves and safely care for the public without proper PPE."

The judge is requesting assistance with the acquisition of needed protective equipment from the state.