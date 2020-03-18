x
Judge declares disaster emergency in Madison County

Madison County has issued a disaster proclamation due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
With the threat of a possible coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Madison County Judge Frank Weaver has declared a disaster emergency in the county.

According to the proclamation, there is not enough personal protective equipment (PPE) for emergency services to handle a possible outbreak in the county.

According to the proclamation, "Madison County officials are not able to protect themselves and safely care for the public without proper PPE."

The judge is requesting assistance with the acquisition of needed protective equipment from the state. 

This comes after the first confirmed presumptive case in Northwest Arkansas.

