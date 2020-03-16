Jones Center closing until end of March

The Jones Center will temporarily close until March 30 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — After careful consideration and discussions with the board, community partners and health officials, The Jones Center will temporarily close to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Jones Center's facilities and amenities will be closed to the public until March 30, 2020.



Recreational programming, classes and events at The Jones Center will be suspended until March 30, 2020. Recurring fees for members of The Jones Center will be temporarily suspended until further notice.

A complete list of canceled programs and events can be found at thejonescenter.net.



The Centers for Nonprofits will continue to provide services to the community until further notice. This includes public health and safety services provided by the Benton County Health Department, American Red Cross, Community Clinic and other agencies operating at the Centers for Nonprofits located in Springdale and in Rogers.

Effective March 17, 2020, the Centers for Nonprofits will close sections of their properties for deep cleaning and sanitizing. Visitors will only be allowed entry through the main entrances, which will remain open to the public Monday-Friday from 7:15 a.m.-5 p.m. Officials will continue to monitor the situation and take extra precautions to ensure the health and safety of guests.