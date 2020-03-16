Jones Center closing until April 17

A complete list of canceled programs and events can be found on our website at thejonescenter.net.



The Centers for Nonprofits will continue to provide services to the community until further notice. This includes public health and safety services provided by the Benton County Health Department, American Red Cross, Community Clinic and other agencies operating at the Centers for Nonprofits located in Springdale and in Rogers. Visitors will only be allowed entry through the main entrances, which will remain open to the public Monday-Friday from 7:15 a.m.- 5 p.m.



Due to CDC recommendations to avoid large public gatherings, there is no penalty for canceling or rescheduling an event at The Jones Center or the Centers for Nonprofits. To reschedule or cancel an event at The Jones Center, please call 479.756.8090 or email parties@jonesnet.org. To reschedule or cancel an event at the Centers for Nonprofits, please contact Chase Gorgas-Coonrod at 816.632.0247 or ccoonrod@jonestrust.org. Refunds for events may be available upon request.



This is an evolving situation and we will continue to monitor and evaluate updates from the Centers for Disease Control, Arkansas Department of Health and local authorities, and will provide updates on our website and social media as the situation develops.