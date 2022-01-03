Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers test positive for COVID-19

Fallon said he is fully vaccinated and has gotten a booster shot.

Two hosts of popular late-night talk shows have announced they have tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon announced Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19. Fallon said on Instagram he is fully vaccinated, has received a booster shot and experienced mild symptoms.

Fallon said he tested positive on the first day of the show's holiday break.

"I was vaccinated and boosted which made me lucky enough to only have mild symptoms," Fallon wrote. "Thank you to the doctors and nurses who work so hard around the clock to get everyone vaxxed."

He also thanked NBC for its COVID-19 protocols.

There was no immediate indication that the news was going to cancel or postpone Monday's show. Guests for the show include Anthony Anderson, Adam Devine and Carly Pearce.

Tuesday, Late Night host Seth Meyers announced he too had tested positive for the virus, and would be canceling his show for the upcoming week.

In an Instagram post, Meyers said he felt fine but would not be able to do in-studio appearances for the immediate future.

"Tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try to pass off as a studio," he joked.