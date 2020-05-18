JC Penney to close more than 240 stores as part of bankruptcy plan

The company filed for bankruptcy on Friday, making it the biggest retailer to do since the coronavirus pandemic forced them to shut down all stores.

J.C. Penney will close almost 30% of its 846 stores as part of a restructuring under bankruptcy protection.

The Plano, Texas, retailer said Monday that it plans to close about 192 stores by February 2021, and then 50 additional stores in the year after that.

That would leave the company with just over 600 stores.

Penney filed for bankruptcy reorganization on Friday, making it the biggest retailer to do since the coronavirus pandemic forced them to shut down all stores.