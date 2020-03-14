JBU bumps up move out date for students due to coronavirus concerns

As things continue to change, we promised we would notify you. You may not have heard, but President Trump has declared a national emergency. Due to this change, unless you have a hardship, we need you to check out of your room no later than Monday at 5 p.m. and return home or find alternative housing. We understand that this is a change and we would be happy to work with anyone who needs an exception. Please email residencelife@jbu.edu and contact your RD. Please refer to communications from your RD about move out procedures."