JBU bumps up move out date for students due to coronavirus concerns

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — John Brown University has bumped up the move out day for students as coronavirus concerns continue to grow.
According to the school's website, students need to check out of their rooms no later than Monday (March 16) at 5 p.m.
The university released the following statement:
"Dear Students,
As things continue to change, we promised we would notify you. You may not have heard, but President Trump has declared a national emergency. Due to this change, unless you have a hardship, we need you to check out of your room no later than Monday at 5 p.m. and return home or find alternative housing. We understand that this is a change and we would be happy to work with anyone who needs an exception. Please email residencelife@jbu.edu and contact your RD. Please refer to communications from your RD about move out procedures."
JBU established an interdepartmental task force to monitor the current coronavirus outbreak and make decisions in accordance with directives from the Arkansas Department of Health, the CDC, the World Health Organization and the U.S. State Department.
JBU held a community meeting Thursday (March 12) evening to announce that the university will transition to online instruction amid coronavirus concerns.