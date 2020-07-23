State Sen. Jason Rapert tests positive for COVID-19, pneumonia

State Senator Jason Rapert announced he has tested positive for coronavirus and is responding well to treatment.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — State Senator Jason Rapert announced Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in the hospital with pneumonia.

Rapert stated that he is responding well to treatment, but that it was a difficult time for his family.

“We’re sincerely grateful for the many prayers of love and support that have been expressed on our behalf,” he said.

The state senator said his family have been doing their best to wear masks, social distance and be careful during the pandemic.

“This virus is serious and can attack anyone regardless of age or general health,” Rapert said.