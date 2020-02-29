Isolation recommended for U of A Students and faculty returning to U.S. as coronavirus concerns grow

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- The University of Arkansas Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz has announced that academic operations in the Rome, Italy, location of their study abroad program have been suspended for the rest of the semester, and all University of Arkansas students will return to the U.S. to continue studies. The Arkansas Department of health are recommending self-isolation to all faculty and students.
The announcement comes after the U.S. Department of State and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention both elevated the travel advisories in Italy to Level 3 - Reconsider Travel or Avoid Nonessential Travel.
According to the University's website, the Arkansas Department of Health is also recommending self-isolation for all U of A faculty, staff, and students returning from South Korea and Italy.
The Coronavirus (COVID 19) is a virus that can cause mild to severe respiratory issues. The virus was first identified during an investigation into an outbreak of unusual pneumonia cases in Wuhan, China. The outbreak has since spread to every continent, except Antarctica.
As of Friday (February 28), there are 60 Coronavirus cases in the United States, and one person is being tested in Arkansas.
The chancellor released the following statement,
“The health and well-being of our students traveling abroad is always a concern particularly as the COVID-19 virus continues to spread,” said Chancellor Joe Steinmetz. “The escalating situation is concerning as we have more than 150 students around the globe, with 100 students studying at the Rome Center. We are closely monitoring the situation everywhere we have students currently studying abroad or planning to do so in the near future. We have contingency plans for what could come next, including the potential of suspending some of our programs.”